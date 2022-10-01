Reds bring 4-game losing streak into matchup against the Cubs

Chicago is 71-86 overall and 35-44 in home games. The Cubs are 39-70 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Cincinnati has a 60-97 record overall and a 29-50 record on the road. The Reds have the 10th-ranked team batting average in the NL at .236.

Saturday's game is the 15th time these teams meet this season. The Cubs are ahead 8-6 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ian Happ has 41 doubles, two triples and 17 home runs while hitting .272 for the Cubs. Patrick Wisdom is 6-for-28 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Kyle Farmer leads Cincinnati with 14 home runs while slugging .385. Jake Fraley is 9-for-26 with two home runs and two RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 9-1, .219 batting average, 1.82 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Reds: 2-8, .190 batting average, 4.66 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Drew Smyly: day-to-day (shoulder), Rafael Ortega: 60-Day IL (finger), Nick Madrigal: 10-Day IL (groin), Justin Steele: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Alec Mills: 60-Day IL (back), Steven Brault: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Hendricks: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Heyward: 60-Day IL (knee), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Art Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mike Minor: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Senzel: 60-Day IL (toe), Justin Dunn: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mike Moustakas: 60-Day IL (calf), Jeff Hoffman: 60-Day IL (forearm), Joey Votto: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Aramis Garcia: 60-Day IL (finger), Robert Dugger: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Stephenson: 60-Day IL (clavicle), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 60-Day IL (back), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.