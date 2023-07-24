X

Reds bring 5-game win streak into matchup with the Brewers

news
By The Associated Press
57 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds are looking to prolong a five-game win streak with a victory over the Milwaukee Brewers

Cincinnati Reds (55-46, second in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (55-45, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Monday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Graham Ashcraft (5-7, 5.77 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 66 strikeouts); Brewers: Colin Rea (5-4, 4.64 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 70 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Brewers -114, Reds -106; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds will try to keep their five-game win streak alive when they visit the Milwaukee Brewers.

Milwaukee is 27-23 in home games and 55-45 overall. Brewers pitchers have a collective 3.95 ERA, which ranks third in the NL.

Cincinnati has a 55-46 record overall and a 27-20 record on the road. Reds hitters are batting a collective .254, which ranks seventh in the NL.

The matchup Monday is the 11th meeting between these teams this season. The Brewers hold an 8-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Willy Adames leads the Brewers with 17 home runs while slugging .408. William Contreras is 14-for-41 with four doubles, a home run and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Spencer Steer has 20 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 55 RBI for the Reds. Matt McLain is 12-for-37 with two doubles, three home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 7-3, .228 batting average, 2.22 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Reds: 5-5, .226 batting average, 3.46 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (elbow), Brian Anderson: 10-Day IL (back), Rowdy Tellez: 10-Day IL (forearm), Bennett Sousa: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Darin Ruf: 60-Day IL (knee), Eric Lauer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 60-Day IL (labrum), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Kevin Newman: 10-Day IL (gastritis), Casey Legumina: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (hip), Nick Lodolo: 60-Day IL (calf), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

