Reds bring win streak into game against the Athletics

By The Associated Press
31 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds seek to keep a four-game win streak intact when they take on the Oakland Athletics

Cincinnati Reds (11-15, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Oakland Athletics (5-22, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Saturday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Hunter Greene (0-1, 3.52 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 30 strikeouts); Athletics: Kyle Muller (0-2, 7.23 ERA, 2.03 WHIP, 17 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Reds -154, Athletics +131; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds aim to keep a four-game win streak alive when they take on the Oakland Athletics.

Oakland has a 2-11 record in home games and a 5-22 record overall. The Athletics have a 3-6 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Cincinnati has an 11-15 record overall and a 2-9 record in road games. The Reds are 3-7 in games decided by one run.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brent Rooker has two doubles, eight home runs and 20 RBI for the Athletics. Jesus Aguilar is 8-for-30 with a double, three home runs and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Jonathan India has a home run, 16 walks and 11 RBI while hitting .287 for the Reds. Tyler Stephenson is 11-for-34 with four doubles and two RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 2-8, .211 batting average, 8.58 ERA, outscored by 45 runs

Reds: 4-6, .233 batting average, 5.34 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Adrian Martinez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Dany Jimenez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor May: 15-Day IL (personal), Ramon Laureano: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Freddy Tarnok: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Seth Brown: 10-Day IL (oblique), Paul Blackburn: 15-Day IL (finger), Manny Pina: 10-Day IL (wrist), Drew Rucinski: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Kirby Snead: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Reds: Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Wil Myers: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Connor Overton: 15-Day IL (elbow), Joey Votto: 10-Day IL (bicep/shoulder), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

