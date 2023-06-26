X

Reds call up Wong and Salazar, send Stoudt to Triple-A and designate Wynne for assignment

news
40 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds have selected the contract of right-hander Jake Wong from Triple-A Louisville

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Cincinnati Reds selected the contract of right-hander Jake Wong from Triple-A Louisville on Monday.

The Reds also recalled right-hander Eduardo Salazar from Louisville, optioned right-hander Levi Stoudt to Louisville and designated right-hander Randy Wynne for assignment.

The 26-year-old Wong has gone 1-3 with a 7.60 ERA in 17 appearances at Double-A and Triple-A this season.

The 30-year-old Wynne took the loss in his major league debut Sunday, when Cincinnati fell 7-6 to Atlanta. He was working in a lumberyard when he was signed as a minor league free agent four years ago.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

In Other News
1
Summer Arts Festival switches venue over incoming severe weather and...
2
Cedarville spending more than $21M this summer on campus projects
3
Movie called ‘Just Peachy’ to be filmed in Hamilton
4
Butler County leaders plead with state lawmakers for property value...
5
Springfield’s Sushi Hikari launching food truck
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top