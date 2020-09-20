Reds cash in on White Sox control woes for 7-3 victory

The White Sox scored on back-to-back RBI singles by Nick Madrigal and José Abreu in the fifth.

Aquino answered with an upper-deck drive to left. He celebrated his second homer with his trademark right arm flex as he rounded third.

Reds starter Michael Lorenzen struck out a career-high eight in 4 2-3 innings. He allowed two runs on two hits and two walks.

Lucas Sims (3-0) pitched 2 1-3 innings to get the win.

Former Reds star Edwin Encarnacion lined an opposite-field homer into the right field seats for his 10th homer of the season in the eighth.

TRAINER'S ROOM

White Sox: Tim Anderson left the game with cramping in his left hamstring one pitch into his seventh inning at-bat.

Reds: Freddy Galvis was hit by a pitch to load the bases with two outs in the second inning. Galvis has been hit by pitches a team-high six times this season.

UP NEXT

White Sox: Rookie RHP Dane Dunning (2-0) makes his first career appearance against Cleveland on Monday.

Reds: RHP Luis Castillo (3-5) is 3-5 in 10 career starts against Milwaukee, including 1-3 in five starts over the past two seasons.

Cincinnati Reds' Jesse Winker reacts to being hit on the hand by a pitch from Chicago White Sox' Ross Detwiler in the fourth inning during a baseball in Cincinnati, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster