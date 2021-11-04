dayton-daily-news logo
X

Reds' Castellanos opts out of contract, becomes free agent

news
1 hour ago
The Cincinnati Reds say star outfield Nick Castellanos has exercised the opt-out clause in his contract and is now a free agent

CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati Reds star outfielder Nick Castellanos exercised the opt-out clause in his contract and is a free agent, the team said Friday.

The Reds right fielder opted out of the final two years and $34 million remaining on his deal after having the best season of his nine-year career.

The team's announcement came one day after veteran catcher Tucker Barnhart was traded to the Detroit Tigers for an infield prospect.

The 29-year-old Castellanos was a first-time All-Star in 2021. He batted .309 with 34 home runs and led the Reds with 100 RBIs. He is a career .278 hitter with 168 homers in parts of nine seasons with the Reds, Tigers and Cubs.

He had signed a $64 million, four-year deal.

Castellanos entered a crowded free agent pool that includes former MVPs Freddie Freeman and Kris Bryant.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

In Other News
1
First Clark County children ages 5-11 get coronavirus vaccine: ‘Today...
2
Firefighters save 2 dogs in fire that destroys Springfield Twp. house
3
New law aims to increase organ donors through licenses, registrations
4
Police investigating body found in Springfield home as homicide, vigil...
5
Missing Springfield woman’s body removed from home where police served...
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top