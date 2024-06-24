Reds center fielder TJ Friedl is back on the injured list, this time with a strained hamstring

Friedl was sidelined for the first six weeks of the season after breaking his right wrist in spring training. He came back and played six games before he was hit by a pitch that broke his left thumb.

He returned to the lineup May 29 but then strained his hamstring making a diving catch last week in Pittsburgh.

Friedl said he was at 80% to 85% running comfortably in last weekend's series against the Red Sox but realized the injury wasn't getting any better.

“We just felt it was best I get imaging done, and just give it time to heal properly,” he said. “I wasn't really 100% myself, and that's something I realized over the last couple days is I can't play at 85%. Me, who I am, I need to be 100%."

Friedl said he'll likely be out until after the All-Star break in mid-July and then reassess the injury.

Friedl was hitting .227 in June and .208 for the season, with four homers and 16 RBIs.

“It's just frustrating, that's all,” he said.

The Reds promoted INF/OF Levi Jordan from Triple-A Louisville to take Friedl's spot on the roster.

The right-handed hitting Jordan was set to make his major league debut Monday playing right field and batting eighth against Pirates lefty Bailey Falter.

Jordan, 28, was hitting .302 with five homers and 24 batted-in at Louisville this season.

