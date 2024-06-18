Reds center fielder TJ Friedl leaves game against Pirates after making a diving catch

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Cincinnati Reds center fielder TJ Friedl left in the fifth inning of Monday night’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates after making a diving catch.

Friedl ranged far to his right to catch Nick Gonzales’ line drive into the left-center field gap. Friedl stayed down on the field for a few moments before walking off the field under his own power, accompanied by manager David Bell and athletic trainer Tomas Vera.