X

Reds designate veteran Wil Myers for assignment

news
12 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds have designated outfielder Wil Myers for assignment after activating him from the 10-day injured list

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Reds designated outfielder Wil Myers for assignment after activating him from the 10-day injured list on Tuesday.

Myers, an 11-year veteran who was signed as a free agent during the offseason, had been sidelined with a kidney stone and a left shoulder sprain.

The 32-year-old Myers, the American League Rookie of the Year in 2013 with Tampa Bay and an All-Star in 2016 with San Diego, batted .189 with three homers and 12 RBIs in 32 games before he was sidelined.

If Myers clears waivers, he can be outrighted to the minors or released.

The Reds took a nine-game winning streak into Tuesday’s game against Colorado.

“It was a tough decision,” Reds manager David Bell said. “It speaks a lot to how our guys were playing. Wil has been injured and hasn’t played a lot but has a long track record of being a really good player. He’s become a big part of our team. He also dedicated himself to our team and what is going on here. We know he can come back and become the player he can be.”

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

In Other News
1
6 individuals, organizations given community service awards from Warren...
2
Butler County leaders in Columbus urging 42% property value hike be...
3
Tikka Grill’s open kitchen concept adds spice to Mediterranean meal...
4
‘Ultimate Swiftie night’ by 2 local businesses includes candle-making...
5
Triumph cars descend upon Hueston Woods for weeklong meetup
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top