Reds enter matchup against the Pirates on losing streak

Pittsburgh has a 15-7 record overall and a 6-3 record at home. The Pirates have the seventh-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .330.

Cincinnati is 1-8 in road games and 7-14 overall. The Reds have a 4-8 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

The teams square off Sunday for the seventh time this season. The Pirates lead the season series 4-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan Reynolds leads the Pirates with a .294 batting average, and has five doubles, a triple, five home runs, five walks and 18 RBI. Connor Joe is 13-for-37 with two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Jonathan India has seven doubles and a home run for the Reds. Spencer Steer is 12-for-33 with two doubles and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 8-2, .278 batting average, 2.49 ERA, outscored opponents by 32 runs

Reds: 3-7, .231 batting average, 5.38 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Rob Zastryzny: 15-Day IL (elbow), Ji-Man Choi: 10-Day IL (achilles), Chase De Jong: 15-Day IL (knee), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (ankle), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Hunter Greene: day-to-day (shin), Connor Overton: 15-Day IL (elbow), Joey Votto: 10-Day IL (bicep/shoulder), Tony Santillan: 15-Day IL (back), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.