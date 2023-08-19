Reds face the Blue Jays with 1-0 series lead

The Cincinnati Reds lead 1-0 in a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Toronto Blue Jays (67-56, third in the AL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (64-59, second in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Chris Bassitt (11-6, 3.95 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 137 strikeouts); Reds: Brandon Williamson (4-2, 4.22 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 70 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Blue Jays -141, Reds +120; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds bring a 1-0 advantage into the latest game of the series against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Cincinnati has a 64-59 record overall and a 31-32 record at home. The Reds are seventh in the NL with 142 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

Toronto has gone 35-29 in road games and 67-56 overall. The Blue Jays have the eighth-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .412.

Saturday's game is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt McLain has 23 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs and 44 RBI for the Reds. Christian Encarnacion-Strand is 8-for-36 with three home runs over the past 10 games.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 24 doubles and 18 home runs for the Blue Jays. Whit Merrifield is 15-for-45 with two doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 5-5, .239 batting average, 3.20 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Blue Jays: 4-6, .217 batting average, 2.69 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Reds: Jake Fraley: 10-Day IL (toe), Ben Lively: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Hunter Greene: 60-Day IL (hip), Jonathan India: 10-Day IL (heel), Curt Casali: 10-Day IL (foot), Nick Lodolo: 60-Day IL (calf), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Blue Jays: Hagen Danner: 15-Day IL (oblique), Bo Bichette: 10-Day IL (knee), Otto Lopez: 60-Day IL (oblique), Adam Cimber: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

