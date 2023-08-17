Reds finally beat Guardians' Syndergaard, 7-2, for series split

CINCINNATI (AP) — Stuart Fairchild and Matt McLain hit two-run homers in the fourth inning and Cincinnati handed Cleveland’s Noah Syndergaard his first loss in 10 career starts against the Reds with a 7-2 interleague victory Wednesday night.

TJ Friedl had three hits, scored three runs and made two spectacular catches in center field to back rookie left-hander Andrew Abbott (8-3) and help the Reds split the two-game Ohio Cup series. They are due to play Sept. 26-27 in Cleveland.

The sloppy Guardians committed a season-high four errors.

Abbott (8-3) didn’t walk anybody while giving up six hits and two runs with five strikeouts in five innings.

Friedl saved Abbott a two-run homer when he leaped above the fence to rob Ramón Laureano and end the third. Friedl followed by flagging down Oscar Gonzalez’s drive one step before crashing into the wall to start the fourth.

Friedl couldn’t track down Gabriel Arias’s 429-foot drive to center on Abbott's changeup leading off the fifth.

Reds relievers Fernando Cruz, Sam Moll, Derek Law and Alan Busenitz combined to allow three hits in four shutout innings.

Syndergaard (2-6), acquired from the Dodgers on July 26, lasted 4 1/3 innings, allowing eight hits and six runs, five earned, with two walks and three strikeouts while falling to 7-1 against the Reds.

Cincinnati (63-59), which surpassed its 2022 win total, went into the game tied with the Cubs for third in the NL Central. Cleveland (58-63) was second in the AL Central, 4 1/2 games behind Minnesota.

Fairchild gave the Reds a 3-1 fourth inning lead with a towering, 427-foot shot deep into the lower deck in left field off Syndergaard's 1-1 slider with Christian Encarnación-Strand on base following a leadoff single.

Following Friedl’s two-out single, McLain lined a 2-2 changeup 377 feet into the seats down the left field line. He finished with three hits and three RBIs.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Guardians: RHP Cal Quantrill (right shoulder inflammation) will meet with team officials Thursday to determine his next start after allowing one run on four hits with a walk and four strikeouts in 3 2/3 innings for Double-A Akron on Tuesday… C Cam Gallagher left the game after two innings for tests for a potential head injury.

Reds: INF Jonathan India (left foot plantar fasciitis) has been cleared to take batting practice and is scheduled for another MRI on August 24. … RHP Hunter Greene (right hip) is scheduled to make on Sunday his first start since June 17.

UP NEXT

Guardians: RHP Xzavion Curry (3-1, 3.39, 46 strikeouts) is Cleveland’s scheduled starter Thursday at home against Detroit.

Reds: The starter Friday at home against Toronto remains to be determined.

