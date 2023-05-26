Reds' Greene with no-hitter through 6 innings against Cubs

CHICAGO (AP) — Cincinnati Reds right-hander Hunter Greene has a no-hitter through six innings against the Chicago Cubs.
The Reds were leading 7-0 with Green simply dominating on a cool and windy afternoon after going winless in his first 10 starts. He has a career-high-tying 11 strikeouts and two walks.
Chicago's Nico Hoerner hit a fly to the left-field warning track in the sixth inning. But the Cubs haven't hit many balls hard.
There have been no no-hitters in the majors this season.
___
AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
In Other News
1
Champaign County woman sentenced to more than 8 years in prison for...
2
Kroger eases digital coupon rules, helping seniors who struggle with...
3
Ohio Homeowners Relief Act: Area legislators work to lower proposed...
4
Retired Middletown K9 officer who served for decades has died
5
‘A new era in Cincinnati athletics’: UC breaks ground on new indoor...