Reds' Greene with no-hitter through 6 innings against Cubs

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

10 minutes ago
Cincinnati Reds right-hander Hunter Greene has a no-hitter through six innings against the Chicago Cubs

CHICAGO (AP) — Cincinnati Reds right-hander Hunter Greene has a no-hitter through six innings against the Chicago Cubs.

The Reds were leading 7-0 with Green simply dominating on a cool and windy afternoon after going winless in his first 10 starts. He has a career-high-tying 11 strikeouts and two walks.

Chicago's Nico Hoerner hit a fly to the left-field warning track in the sixth inning. But the Cubs haven't hit many balls hard.

There have been no no-hitters in the majors this season.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

