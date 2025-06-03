Reds head into matchup against the Brewers on losing streak

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Freddy Peralta (5-3, 2.77 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 66 strikeouts); Reds: Hunter Greene (4-3, 2.63 ERA, 0.92 WHIP, 66 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -116, Brewers -103; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds look to end a three-game slide when they play the Milwaukee Brewers.

Cincinnati has gone 14-15 at home and 29-32 overall. The Reds are 21-6 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Milwaukee has gone 15-18 on the road and 33-28 overall. Brewers pitchers have a collective 3.96 ERA, which ranks eighth in the NL.

Tuesday's game is the sixth time these teams match up this season. The Brewers are up 4-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elly De La Cruz has 10 doubles and 12 home runs for the Reds. Tyler Stephenson is 12 for 36 with two doubles, three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games.

Jackson Chourio has 18 doubles, a triple and nine home runs for the Brewers. Christian Yelich is 18 for 40 with a double and six home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 4-6, .259 batting average, 5.07 ERA, outscored by four runs

Brewers: 8-2, .277 batting average, 3.06 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Austin Hays: 10-Day IL (foot), Carson Spiers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Callihan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Noelvi Marte: 10-Day IL (side), Jeimer Candelario: 10-Day IL (back), Christian Encarnacion-Strand: 10-Day IL (back), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rhett Lowder: 15-Day IL (forearm), Julian Aguiar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Connor Thomas: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Perkins: 60-Day IL (shin), Garrett Mitchell: 10-Day IL (oblique), Nestor Cortes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.