Reds head into matchup against the Nationals on losing streak

The Cincinnati Reds come into the matchup against the Washington Nationals after losing three in a row
news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

Cincinnati Reds (47-52, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Washington Nationals (46-53, fourth in the NL East)

Washington; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Andrew Abbott (9-6, 3.39 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 86 strikeouts); Nationals: Jake Irvin (7-8, 3.49 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 99 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Nationals -118, Reds -102; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds enter the matchup with the Washington Nationals as losers of three straight games.

Washington has a 46-53 record overall and a 22-24 record in home games. The Nationals have a 26-12 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Cincinnati is 47-52 overall and 22-24 in road games. The Reds have a 34-18 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

The matchup Sunday is the sixth time these teams match up this season. The Nationals have a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Garcia leads the Nationals with a .277 batting average, and has 17 doubles, 11 home runs, 14 walks and 45 RBI. Juan Yepez is 14-for-37 with a home run and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Elly De La Cruz has 20 doubles, six triples and 17 home runs for the Reds. Tyler Stephenson is 12-for-39 with four doubles, five home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 4-6, .250 batting average, 5.65 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

Reds: 5-5, .266 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Gallo: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Trevor Williams: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Brent Suter: 15-Day IL (teres major), Carson Spiers: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Martini: 60-Day IL (thumb), Graham Ashcraft: 15-Day IL (elbow), Luke Maile: 10-Day IL (back), Emilio Pagan: 60-Day IL (lat), TJ Friedl: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Christian Encarnacion-Strand: 60-Day IL (hand), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ian Gibaut: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt McLain: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

