Reds host Pittsburgh Pirates, look to end home skid

Pittsburgh Pirates (73-81, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (79-76, third in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Bailey Falter (2-9, 4.58 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 59 strikeouts); Reds: Connor Phillips (1-0, 5.74 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 17 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds host the Pittsburgh Pirates looking to stop their three-game home losing streak.

Cincinnati has a 79-76 record overall and a 37-42 record in home games. The Reds rank eighth in the NL with 179 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

Pittsburgh has a 73-81 record overall and a 35-41 record in road games. The Pirates have gone 30-8 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Saturday's game is the 12th meeting between these teams this season. The Pirates have a 7-4 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spencer Steer leads Cincinnati with 22 home runs while slugging .456. Christian Encarnacion-Strand is 10-for-32 with three home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Jack Suwinski ranks third on the Pirates with 46 extra base hits (20 doubles, a triple and 25 home runs). Joshua Palacios is 10-for-31 with three home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 5-5, .215 batting average, 4.96 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Pirates: 7-3, .265 batting average, 5.36 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Reds: Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (groin), Graham Ashcraft: 60-Day IL (toe), Tejay Antone: 15-Day IL (elbow), Matt McLain: 10-Day IL (oblique), Kevin Newman: 10-Day IL (oblique), Curt Casali: 10-Day IL (foot), Nick Lodolo: 60-Day IL (calf), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Pirates: Colin Holderman: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Andrew McCutchen: 60-Day IL (achilles), Angel Perdomo: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tucupita Marcano: 60-Day IL (knee), Vince Velasquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (ankle), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.