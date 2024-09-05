Reds host the Astros on 3-game home win streak

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Hunter Brown (11-7, 3.55 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 155 strikeouts); Reds: Rhett Lowder (0-1, 2.25 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, six strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Astros -154, Reds +130; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds host the Houston Astros trying to extend a three-game home winning streak.

Cincinnati has a 35-39 record in home games and a 67-73 record overall. The Reds have gone 12-26 in games decided by one run.

Houston has a 36-35 record in road games and a 75-64 record overall. The Astros have the sixth-best team ERA in MLB play at 3.76.

Thursday's game is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Stephenson leads the Reds with a .266 batting average, and has 23 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs, 40 walks and 58 RBI. Ty France is 14-for-35 with five RBI over the last 10 games.

Alex Bregman has 27 doubles, two triples and 21 home runs for the Astros. Yordan Alvarez is 14-for-39 with a double and five home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 4-6, .271 batting average, 5.57 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Astros: 6-4, .261 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Stuart Fairchild: 60-Day IL (thumb), Nick Lodolo: 15-Day IL (finger), Austin Wynns: 60-Day IL (teres), Andrew Abbott: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jeimer Candelario: 10-Day IL (toe), Christian Roa: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (elbow), Graham Ashcraft: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Martini: 60-Day IL (thumb), Christian Encarnacion-Strand: 60-Day IL (hand), Ian Gibaut: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt McLain: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Astros: J.P. France: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Kyle Tucker: 60-Day IL (shin), Cristian Javier: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jose Urquidy: 60-Day IL (forearm), Oliver Ortega: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bennett Sousa: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Penn Murfee: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kendall Graveman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.