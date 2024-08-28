Reds host the Athletics on home losing streak

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Osvaldo Bido (5-3, 3.24 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 51 strikeouts); Reds: Fernando Cruz (3-8, 5.30 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 79 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Athletics -113, Reds -107; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds play the Oakland Athletics looking to end their four-game home slide.

Cincinnati is 63-69 overall and 31-35 in home games. The Reds have a 27-12 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Oakland has a 24-40 record on the road and a 57-75 record overall. The Athletics have a 39-12 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Wednesday's game is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elly De La Cruz has 29 doubles, eight triples and 22 home runs for the Reds. Tyler Stephenson is 15-for-38 with four doubles, two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Brent Rooker has 22 doubles, two triples and 30 home runs while hitting .286 for the Athletics. JJ Bleday is 8-for-39 with four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 3-7, .259 batting average, 6.38 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Athletics: 5-5, .215 batting average, 3.26 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Reds: Stuart Fairchild: 10-Day IL (thumb), Nick Lodolo: 15-Day IL (finger), Austin Wynns: 60-Day IL (teres), Andrew Abbott: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Fraley: 10-Day IL (knee), Jeimer Candelario: 10-Day IL (toe), Christian Roa: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (elbow), Graham Ashcraft: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Suter: 15-Day IL (teres major), Nick Martini: 60-Day IL (thumb), Christian Encarnacion-Strand: 60-Day IL (hand), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ian Gibaut: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt McLain: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Athletics: Scott Alexander: 15-Day IL (rotator cuff), Austin Adams: 15-Day IL (forearm), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Soderstrom: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Alex Wood: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Esteury Ruiz: 10-Day IL (wrist), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Gott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.