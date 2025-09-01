Reds host the Blue Jays to begin 3-game series

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Chris Bassitt (11-7, 4.14 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 148 strikeouts); Reds: Hunter Greene (5-4, 2.81 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, 94 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -127, Blue Jays +106; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds host the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday to start a three-game series.

Cincinnati is 69-68 overall and 37-31 at home. The Reds have a 28-9 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Toronto has a 79-58 record overall and a 34-34 record in road games. The Blue Jays have the best team batting average in MLB play at .268.

Monday's game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gavin Lux has a .274 batting average to lead the Reds, and has 23 doubles, a triple and five home runs. Miguel Andujar is 12 for 34 with four RBIs over the last 10 games.

Bo Bichette leads the Blue Jays with a .306 batting average, and has 40 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs, 36 walks and 86 RBIs. George Springer is 15 for 40 with four home runs and seven RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 2-8, .226 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Blue Jays: 5-5, .261 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Reds: Graham Ashcraft: 15-Day IL (forearm), Ian Gibaut: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Stephenson: 10-Day IL (thumb), Chase Burns: 15-Day IL (elbow), Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (flexor), Rhett Lowder: 60-Day IL (forearm), Carson Spiers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Callihan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Julian Aguiar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Blue Jays: Max Scherzer: day-to-day (back), Yimi Garcia: 60-Day IL (ankle), Daulton Varsho: day-to-day (hand), Bowden Francis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Burr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Sandlin: 15-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Santander: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alek Manoah: 60-Day IL (elbow), Angel Bastardo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

