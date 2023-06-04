X

Reds host the Brewers on 3-game home slide

news
By The Associated Press
26 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds aim to end their three-game home losing streak with a win against the Milwaukee Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers (31-27, first in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (26-32, third in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Adrian Houser (1-1, 4.07 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 17 strikeouts); Reds: Ben Lively (3-2, 1.99 ERA, .93 WHIP, 24 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Reds -115, Brewers -104; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds play the Milwaukee Brewers looking to end their three-game home slide.

Cincinnati has a 26-32 record overall and a 14-16 record at home. The Reds have a 22-6 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Milwaukee has gone 15-15 on the road and 31-27 overall. The Brewers have a 20-6 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

The teams meet Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spencer Steer has 15 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 30 RBI while hitting .292 for the Reds. Matt McLain is 18-for-48 with two doubles, a triple and a home run over the last 10 games.

Christian Yelich has seven doubles and seven home runs while hitting .257 for the Brewers. William Contreras is 8-for-36 with four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 6-4, .298 batting average, 4.75 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Brewers: 5-5, .188 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Nick Lodolo: 60-Day IL (calf), TJ Friedl: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Wil Myers: 10-Day IL (kidney stones), Henry Ramos: 10-Day IL (hip), Derek Law: 15-Day IL (elbow), Joey Votto: 60-Day IL (bicep/shoulder), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Casey Legumina: 15-Day IL (ankle), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Tyrone Taylor: 10-Day IL (elbow), Darin Ruf: 10-Day IL (knee), Jesse Winker: 10-Day IL (neck), Willy Adames: 7-Day IL (head), Eric Lauer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), J.B. Bukauskas: 15-Day IL (spine), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (lat strain), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Urias: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Matt Bush: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 60-Day IL (labrum), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jason Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

