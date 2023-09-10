Reds host the Cardinals on home losing streak

St. Louis Cardinals (63-79, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (73-71, third in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (7-10, 4.63 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 114 strikeouts); Reds: Hunter Greene (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Reds -116, Cardinals -103; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds take on the St. Louis Cardinals looking to stop their three-game home slide.

Cincinnati is 35-39 at home and 73-71 overall. The Reds have a 47-14 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

St. Louis has gone 32-39 on the road and 63-79 overall. The Cardinals have the seventh-best team on-base percentage in the majors at .329.

Sunday's game is the 10th meeting between these teams this season. The Cardinals have a 5-4 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Renfroe leads Cincinnati with 20 home runs while slugging .430. Christian Encarnacion-Strand is 14-for-38 with two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Nolan Arenado has a .274 batting average to lead the Cardinals, and has 25 doubles, two triples and 26 home runs. Jordan Walker is 17-for-38 with four home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 5-5, .277 batting average, 5.10 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Cardinals: 7-3, .262 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Noelvi Marte: day-to-day (face), Stuart Fairchild: 7-Day IL (covid-19), Alex Young: 7-Day IL (covid-19), Brandon Williamson: 15-Day IL (covid), Graham Ashcraft: 15-Day IL (toe), Ben Lively: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Hunter Greene: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Matt McLain: 10-Day IL (oblique), Joey Votto: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Kevin Newman: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jonathan India: 10-Day IL (heel), Curt Casali: 10-Day IL (foot), Nick Lodolo: 60-Day IL (calf), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: JoJo Romero: 15-Day IL (knee), Guillermo Zuniga: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brendan Donovan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (lat), Dylan Carlson: 10-Day IL (oblique), Packy Naughton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Wilking Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

