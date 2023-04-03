X

Reds host the Cubs in first of 3-game series

news
By The Associated Press
35 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds open a three-game series at home against the Chicago Cubs on Monday

Chicago Cubs (1-2) vs. Cincinnati Reds (2-1)

Cincinnati; Monday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Drew Smyly (0-0); Reds: Connor Overton (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Cubs -124, Reds +105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds host the Chicago Cubs on Monday to open a three-game series.

Cincinnati had a 62-100 record overall and a 33-48 record at home last season. The Reds averaged 7.8 hits per game last season while batting a collective .235 and slugging .372.

Chicago had a 74-88 record overall and a 37-44 record on the road last season. The Cubs pitching staff had a collective 4.01 ERA while averaging 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings in the 2022 season.

INJURIES: Reds: Joey Votto: 10-Day IL (bicep/shoulder), Nick Senzel: 10-Day IL (toe), Tony Santillan: 15-Day IL (back), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 15-Day IL (back), Luke Weaver: 15-Day IL (forearm), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Brandon Hughes: 15-Day IL (knee), Kyle Hendricks: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Seiya Suzuki: 10-Day IL (oblique), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

