Reds host the Cubs, look to continue home win streak

Cincinnati has a 62-99 record overall and a 33-47 record at home. The Reds have a 38-17 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Chicago is 73-88 overall and 36-44 in road games. The Cubs have a 34-17 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Wednesday's game is the 19th time these teams meet this season. The Cubs are ahead 10-8 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Fraley has nine doubles and 12 home runs for the Reds. Kyle Farmer is 7-for-35 with a double and a home run over the past 10 games.

Nico Hoerner has 22 doubles, five triples, 10 home runs and 55 RBI while hitting .280 for the Cubs. Ian Happ is 11-for-36 with two doubles over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 3-7, .177 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

Cubs: 7-3, .201 batting average, 1.55 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Jonathan India: day-to-day (leg), Luis Cessa: day-to-day (leg), TJ Friedl: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Art Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mike Minor: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Senzel: 60-Day IL (toe), Justin Dunn: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mike Moustakas: 60-Day IL (calf), Jeff Hoffman: 60-Day IL (forearm), Joey Votto: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Tyler Stephenson: 60-Day IL (clavicle), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 60-Day IL (back), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Rafael Ortega: 60-Day IL (finger), Nick Madrigal: 10-Day IL (groin), Justin Steele: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Alec Mills: 60-Day IL (back), Steven Brault: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Hendricks: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Heyward: 60-Day IL (knee), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.