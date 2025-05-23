Reds host the Cubs on 4-game home win streak

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Matthew Boyd (4-2, 2.98 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 53 strikeouts); Reds: Hunter Greene (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -117, Reds -103; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds, on a four-game home winning streak, host the Chicago Cubs.

Cincinnati is 25-26 overall and 13-12 in home games. The Reds have the third-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.49.

Chicago has gone 15-10 on the road and 30-20 overall. The Cubs have a 17-2 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elly De La Cruz has eight doubles and eight home runs for the Reds. Will Benson is 12 for 30 with three doubles and five home runs over the past 10 games.

Pete Crow-Armstrong leads the Cubs with 12 home runs while slugging .553. Seiya Suzuki is 10 for 38 with three home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 5-5, .244 batting average, 2.56 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Cubs: 7-3, .280 batting average, 3.37 ERA, outscored opponents by 29 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Tyler Callihan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jake Fraley: 10-Day IL (calf), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (groin), Noelvi Marte: 10-Day IL (side), Jeimer Candelario: 10-Day IL (back), Carson Spiers: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Christian Encarnacion-Strand: 10-Day IL (back), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rhett Lowder: 15-Day IL (forearm), Julian Aguiar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Porter Hodge: 15-Day IL (oblique), Tyson Miller: 60-Day IL (hip), Eli Morgan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shota Imanaga: 15-Day IL (leg), Javier Assad: 60-Day IL (oblique), Justin Steele: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ryan Brasier: 15-Day IL (hip)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.