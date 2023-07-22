X

Reds host the Diamondbacks, look to extend home win streak

news
By The Associated Press
38 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds, on a three-game home winning streak, host the Arizona Diamondbacks

Arizona Diamondbacks (54-44, second in the NL West) vs. Cincinnati Reds (53-46, second in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: TBD; Reds: Brandon Williamson (1-2, 4.78 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 41 strikeouts)

Cincinnati has a 53-46 record overall and a 26-26 record at home. Reds hitters have a collective .413 slugging percentage to rank sixth in the NL.

Arizona has a 54-44 record overall and a 28-20 record on the road. Diamondbacks hitters have a collective .429 slugging percentage to rank fourth in the NL.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan India has 19 doubles and 14 home runs while hitting .255 for the Reds. Will Benson is 8-for-25 with three doubles, a triple and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Corbin Carroll has 20 doubles, four triples and 19 home runs while hitting .284 for the Diamondbacks. Alek Thomas is 10-for-37 with three doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 4-6, .217 batting average, 3.60 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Diamondbacks: 4-6, .243 batting average, 5.86 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Reds: Luke Weaver: day-to-day (elbow), Kevin Newman: 10-Day IL (gastritis), Casey Legumina: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (hip), Nick Lodolo: 60-Day IL (calf), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Zach Davies: 15-Day IL (back), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Merrill Kelly: 15-Day IL (calf), Cole Sulser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

