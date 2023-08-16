Reds host the Guardians on 3-game home skid

The Cincinnati Reds aim to end their three-game home skid with a win over the Cleveland Guardians
news
By The Associated Press
17 minutes ago
X

Cleveland Guardians (58-62, second in the AL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (62-59, third in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Noah Syndergaard (2-5, 6.35 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 46 strikeouts); Reds: Andrew Abbott (7-3, 2.95 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 83 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Reds -168, Guardians +142; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds aim to break their three-game home slide with a win against the Cleveland Guardians.

Cincinnati has a 29-32 record in home games and a 62-59 record overall. The Reds have the seventh-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .416.

Cleveland is 58-62 overall and 27-34 on the road. The Guardians have the third-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.78.

The matchup Wednesday is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spencer Steer has 27 doubles, two triples and 18 home runs while hitting .272 for the Reds. Elly De La Cruz is 10-for-42 with a triple and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Andres Gimenez has 21 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 45 RBI for the Guardians. Gabriel Arias is 5-for-35 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 3-7, .226 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored by six runs

Guardians: 4-6, .236 batting average, 3.16 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Reds: Jake Fraley: 10-Day IL (toe), Ben Lively: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Hunter Greene: 60-Day IL (hip), Jonathan India: 10-Day IL (heel), Curt Casali: 10-Day IL (foot), Nick Lodolo: 60-Day IL (calf), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: David Fry: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Josh Naylor: 10-Day IL (side), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Triston McKenzie: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cal Quantrill: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Former Forest Fair Mall demolition is again delayed
2
Witnesses describe what they saw the day Bengals RB Joe Mixon allegedly...
3
One dead, another in serious condition after head-on Springfield crash
4
Adaptive Ball Fields in Mason to offer more accessibility for those...
5
U.S. Steel rejects $7.3B buyout offer from Cleveland-Cliffs
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top