Reds host the Guardians, try to continue home win streak

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Luis Ortiz (2-4, 4.78 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 49 strikeouts); Reds: Andrew Abbott (2-0, 2.10 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 38 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -126, Guardians +106; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds will try to keep a three-game home win streak going when they face the Cleveland Guardians.

Cincinnati has a 12-12 record in home games and a 23-24 record overall. The Reds have a 16-4 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Cleveland has gone 11-12 in road games and 25-20 overall. The Guardians have a 13-3 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

The matchup Sunday is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: TJ Friedl has seven doubles, a triple, three home runs and 17 RBIs while hitting .268 for the Reds. Gavin Lux is 10 for 35 with three doubles over the past 10 games.

Kyle Manzardo leads the Guardians with 10 home runs while slugging .496. Jose Ramirez is 14 for 36 with three doubles, four home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 5-5, .241 batting average, 3.79 ERA, outscored by one run

Guardians: 5-5, .215 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Reds: Gavin Lux: day-to-day (back), Tyler Callihan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jake Fraley: 10-Day IL (calf), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (groin), Noelvi Marte: 10-Day IL (side), Jeimer Candelario: 10-Day IL (back), Ian Gibaut: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Carson Spiers: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Christian Encarnacion-Strand: 10-Day IL (back), Samuel Moll: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rhett Lowder: 15-Day IL (forearm), Julian Aguiar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Edward Lively: 15-Day IL (forearm), Paul Sewald: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Erik Sabrowski: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lane Thomas: 10-Day IL (wrist), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), David Fry: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.