Reds host the Rockies on home losing streak

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Ryan Feltner (1-7, 5.60 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 78 strikeouts); Reds: Andrew Abbott (8-6, 3.28 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 74 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Reds -191, Rockies +159; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds host the Colorado Rockies looking to end their five-game home slide.

Cincinnati has a 20-26 record at home and a 42-48 record overall. The Reds have a 29-6 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Colorado is 32-58 overall and 12-31 in road games. Rockies hitters are batting a collective .244, which ranks seventh in the NL.

The teams play Monday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elly De La Cruz leads the Reds with 15 home runs while slugging .464. Jonathan India is 12-for-39 with six doubles, a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Brenton Doyle has 15 doubles, two triples and 11 home runs while hitting .272 for the Rockies. Mike Toglia is 6-for-32 with two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 5-5, .206 batting average, 3.27 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Rockies: 5-5, .216 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Stuart Fairchild: day-to-day (back), Nick Martini: 10-Day IL (thumb), Luke Maile: 10-Day IL (back), Emilio Pagan: 60-Day IL (lat), Nick Lodolo: 15-Day IL (finger), TJ Friedl: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Christian Encarnacion-Strand: 60-Day IL (hand), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ian Gibaut: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt McLain: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Rockies: Jake Bird: 15-Day IL (groin), Josh Rogers: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (rib), Jordan Beck: 10-Day IL (wrist), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Bard: 60-Day IL (knee), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.