Reds host the Tigers on 3-game home losing streak

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Casey Mize (0-0); Reds: Hunter Greene (5-4, 3.70 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 109 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds aim to break their three-game home skid with a victory over the Detroit Tigers.

Cincinnati is 20-24 in home games and 42-46 overall. The Reds have a 23-37 record in games when they have given up a home run.

Detroit has gone 21-26 in road games and 40-48 overall. The Tigers have a 19-3 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Saturday's game is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan India has 18 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 35 RBI for the Reds. Spencer Steer is 10-for-38 with three doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Riley Greene has 17 doubles, five triples and 17 home runs while hitting .266 for the Tigers. Colten Keith is 12-for-42 with a double, a triple and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 5-5, .213 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Tigers: 4-6, .206 batting average, 5.23 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Luke Maile: 10-Day IL (back), Emilio Pagan: 60-Day IL (lat), Nick Lodolo: 15-Day IL (finger), TJ Friedl: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Christian Encarnacion-Strand: 60-Day IL (hand), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ian Gibaut: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt McLain: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Tigers: Casey Mize: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Javier Baez: 10-Day IL (spine), Kerry Carpenter: 10-Day IL (spine), Sawyer Gipson-Long: 60-Day IL (groin)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.