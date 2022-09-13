dayton-daily-news logo
Reds look to break 3-game losing streak, play the Pirates

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
The Cincinnati Reds aim to stop a three-game slide when they play the Pittsburgh Pirates

Pittsburgh Pirates (52-88, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (56-83, fourth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Tuesday, 12:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Johan Oviedo (2-2, 3.90 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 32 strikeouts); Reds: Luis Cessa (3-2, 4.97 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 44 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -120, Reds +103; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds enter a matchup with the Pittsburgh Pirates after losing three in a row.

Cincinnati has a 29-40 record in home games and a 56-83 record overall. Reds hitters are batting a collective .242, which ranks eighth in the NL.

Pittsburgh has a 24-45 record in road games and a 52-88 record overall. The Pirates are 36-12 in games when they scored five or more runs.

The matchup Tuesday is the 14th time these teams match up this season. The Reds hold a 7-6 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Farmer has a .264 batting average to rank second on the Reds, and has 23 doubles, a triple and 10 home runs. Jonathan India is 10-for-38 with two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Bryan Reynolds leads the Pirates with a .256 batting average, and has 15 doubles, four triples, 22 home runs, 49 walks and 52 RBI. Oneil Cruz is 14-for-38 with three home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 5-5, .247 batting average, 3.93 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Pirates: 3-7, .246 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Justin Dunn: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Mike Moustakas: 60-Day IL (calf), Jeff Hoffman: 60-Day IL (forearm), T.J. Zeuch: 15-Day IL (back), Graham Ashcraft: 15-Day IL (biceps), Joey Votto: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Aramis Garcia: 60-Day IL (finger), Robert Dugger: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Stephenson: 60-Day IL (clavicle), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 60-Day IL (back), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Pirates: Colin Holderman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Yerry De Los Santos: 60-Day IL (lat), David Bednar: 15-Day IL (back), Dillon Peters: 15-Day IL (elbow), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Canaan Smith-Njigba: 60-Day IL (wrist), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

