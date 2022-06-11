Reds look to break losing streak in game against the Cardinals

St. Louis has a 33-26 record overall and a 17-11 record at home. The Cardinals have a 27-6 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Cincinnati is 8-21 in road games and 20-38 overall. The Reds have hit 56 total home runs to rank ninth in the NL.

The teams play Saturday for the fifth time this season. The Cardinals lead the season series 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Goldschmidt has 19 doubles and 12 home runs for the Cardinals. Brendan Donovan is 11-for-35 with three doubles and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Brandon Drury has 11 home runs, 15 walks and 30 RBI while hitting .267 for the Reds. Joey Votto is 11-for-35 with four doubles, three home runs and 12 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 5-5, .239 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Reds: 3-7, .272 batting average, 4.92 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Corey Dickerson: 10-Day IL (calf), Jordan Hicks: 15-Day IL (forearm), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jack Flaherty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Reds: Tyler Stephenson: 10-Day IL (hand), Albert Almora Jr.: day-to-day (undisclosed), Nick Senzel: day-to-day (back), Mike Moustakas: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Vladimir Gutierrez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tyler Naquin: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Donovan Solano: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Lucas Sims: 15-Day IL (lower back), Jonathan India: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Fraley: 10-Day IL (knee), Nick Lodolo: 10-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Schrock: 60-Day IL (calf), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.