Reds look to break skid in matchup with the Cubs

Cincinnati is 31-47 at home and 60-99 overall. The Reds have a 45-17 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Chicago has a 73-86 record overall and a 36-42 record on the road. Cubs pitchers have a collective 4.03 ERA, which ranks 10th in the NL.

Monday's game is the 17th time these teams meet this season. The Cubs are up 10-6 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Farmer has 24 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 77 RBI for the Reds. Jake Fraley is 6-for-20 with two home runs and two RBI over the last 10 games.

Patrick Wisdom is second on the Cubs with 52 extra base hits (27 doubles and 25 home runs). Christopher Morel is 6-for-19 with three doubles, two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 1-9, .171 batting average, 5.19 ERA, outscored by 35 runs

Cubs: 9-1, .234 batting average, 1.62 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Art Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mike Minor: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Senzel: 60-Day IL (toe), Justin Dunn: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mike Moustakas: 60-Day IL (calf), Jeff Hoffman: 60-Day IL (forearm), Joey Votto: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Aramis Garcia: 60-Day IL (finger), Robert Dugger: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Stephenson: 60-Day IL (clavicle), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 60-Day IL (back), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Rafael Ortega: 60-Day IL (finger), Nick Madrigal: 10-Day IL (groin), Justin Steele: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Alec Mills: 60-Day IL (back), Steven Brault: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Hendricks: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Heyward: 60-Day IL (knee), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.