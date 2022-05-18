Reds look to close out 2-game series win against the Guardians

Cleveland is 7-6 at home and 16-18 overall. The Guardians have an 8-5 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Cincinnati has a 10-26 record overall and a 5-9 record in home games. The Reds have a 1-5 record in games decided by one run.

The teams meet Wednesday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez has eight doubles, two triples and eight home runs for the Guardians. Andres Gimenez is 11-for-36 with four doubles, two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Brandon Drury leads the Reds with 15 extra base hits (eight doubles and seven home runs). Colin Moran is 7-for-37 with a double, four home runs and 12 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 5-5, .240 batting average, 4.75 ERA, outscored by three runs

Reds: 6-4, .249 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Naylor: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Reds: Lucas Sims: 15-Day IL (lower back), Nick Senzel: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Joey Votto: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Jonathan India: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Fraley: 10-Day IL (knee), Nick Lodolo: 10-Day IL (back), Justin Wilson: 10-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Garcia: 10-Day IL (hand), Mike Minor: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Max Schrock: 60-Day IL (calf), Donovan Solano: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.