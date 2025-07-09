Reds look to end losing streak in matchup with the Marlins

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (4-8, 7.01 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 67 strikeouts); Reds: Andrew Abbott (7-1, 2.15 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 78 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -142, Marlins +119; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds play the Miami Marlins after losing four in a row.

Cincinnati has a 46-46 record overall and a 24-21 record in home games. The Reds have the seventh-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .393.

Miami is 22-21 on the road and 42-48 overall. Marlins hitters have a collective .390 slugging percentage to rank eighth in the NL.

Wednesday's game is the sixth time these teams square off this season. The Marlins are ahead 4-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elly De La Cruz has 15 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 60 RBIs for the Reds. Spencer Steer is 11 for 33 with two doubles, four home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games.

Kyle Stowers leads the Marlins with 16 home runs while slugging .509. Xavier Edwards is 14 for 43 with three doubles and three RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 3-7, .217 batting average, 5.86 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

Marlins: 7-3, .246 batting average, 2.57 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Ian Gibaut: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Fraley: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (flexor), Rhett Lowder: 60-Day IL (forearm), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (groin), Carson Spiers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Callihan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Julian Aguiar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (hip), Ryan Weathers: 60-Day IL (lat), Jesus Tinoco: 15-Day IL (forearm), Rob Brantly: 60-Day IL (lat), Griffin Conine: 60-Day IL (arm), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (back), Braxton Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.