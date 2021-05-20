dayton-daily-news logo
Reds look to stop 3-game slide against Giants

By The Associated Press
Cincinnati is looking to snap its three-game losing streak with a win over San Francisco

San Francisco Giants (27-16, first in the NL West) vs. Cincinnati Reds (19-22, fourth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Thursday, 12:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Johnny Cueto (2-1, 3.62 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 22 strikeouts) Reds: Tyler Mahle (2-1, 2.72 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 52 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -140, Giants +120; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati enters the matchup as losers of their last three games.

The Reds are 10-10 in home games in 2020. Cincinnati has hit 58 home runs this season, second in the MLB. Nick Castellanos leads them with 11, averaging one every 13.5 at-bats.

The Giants have gone 13-12 away from home. San Francisco has hit 58 home runs this season, second in the National League. Brandon Crawford leads the team with 10, averaging one every 11.3 at-bats.

The Giants won the last meeting 4-0. Kevin Gausman recorded his fourth victory and Buster Posey went 3-for-5 with a double and three RBIs for San Francisco. Wade Miley took his fourth loss for Cincinnati.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Naquin leads the Reds with 27 RBIs and is batting .265.

Crawford leads the Giants with 23 RBIs and is batting .248.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 4-6, .268 batting average, 4.75 ERA, outscored by three runs

Giants: 7-3, .219 batting average, 2.76 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Reds: Michael Lorenzen: (shoulder), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Nick Senzel: (knee), Aristides Aquino: (hand), Joey Votto: (thumb), Mike Moustakas: (heel).

Giants: Aaron Sanchez: (biceps), Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), Reyes Moronta: (right flexor), John Brebbia: (elbow), Tyler Beede: (elbow), Jose Alvarez: (right ankle), Jaylin Davis: (left knee), Tommy La Stella: (hamstring), Wilmer Flores: (hamstring), Brandon Belt: (side).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

