Reds lose 100 for 1st time since '82, Bote 5 RBIs lead Cubs

Bote hit a three-run homer before Chicago broke the game open with a six-run sixth capped by Zach McKinstry’s three-run home run.

Adbert Alzolay (2-1), the first of five relievers who took over for the injured Adrian Sampson, pitched 2 1/3 scoreless innings to get the win.

Rookie right-hander Graham Ashcraft (5-6) set a season high with five walks while slipping to 0-4 against the Cubs this season. The rookie went 0-4 with two blown saves over his last six starts.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cubs: Sampson left in the third inning with right groin tightness.

Reds: Jonathan India was scratched from the original starting lineup after fouling a ball of his left foot on Tuesday. Alejo Lopez replaced India at designated hitter.

UP NEXT

Cubs: Open sthe pring training schedule on Feb. 25 against San Francisco at Sloan Park in Mesa, Ariz..

Reds: Start the 2023 spring training schedule on Feb. 25 against Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz.

Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster

