Reds meet the Phillies with 1-0 series lead

news
By The Associated Press
35 minutes ago
Cincinnati Reds (3-1) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (1-3)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Graham Ashcraft (0-0); Phillies: Spencer Turnbull (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Phillies -145, Reds +123; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds play the Philadelphia Phillies leading the series 1-0.

Philadelphia had a 90-72 record overall and a 49-32 record in home games last season. The Phillies averaged 8.7 hits per game in the 2023 season with 3.3 extra base hits per game.

Cincinnati had an 82-80 record overall and a 44-37 record on the road last season. The Reds slugged .420 as a team in the 2023 season while hitting 1.2 home runs per game.

INJURIES: Phillies: Luis Ortiz: 15-Day IL (ankle), Rafael Marchan: 10-Day IL (back), Taijuan Walker: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Rucker: 15-Day IL (hand), Orion Kerkering: 15-Day IL (forearm), Dylan Covey: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Reds: Matt McLain: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Lodolo: 15-Day IL (calf), TJ Friedl: 10-Day IL (wrist), Sam Moll: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ian Gibaut: 15-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Williamson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Young: 15-Day IL (back)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

