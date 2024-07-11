Reds meet the Rockies with 2-1 series lead

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Austin Gomber (2-5, 4.47 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 62 strikeouts); Reds: Hunter Greene (5-4, 3.45 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 116 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Reds -200, Rockies +166; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds play the Colorado Rockies, leading the series 2-1.

Cincinnati is 22-27 at home and 44-49 overall. The Reds are 29-7 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Colorado has a 33-60 record overall and a 13-33 record in road games. The Rockies have the eighth-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .393.

Thursday's game is the seventh time these teams meet this season. The Reds hold a 5-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan India has 19 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 37 RBI for the Reds. Spencer Steer is 7-for-34 with two doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Brenton Doyle has 13 home runs, 32 walks and 39 RBI while hitting .280 for the Rockies. Ryan McMahon is 12-for-40 with three doubles and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 5-5, .212 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Rockies: 5-5, .257 batting average, 5.16 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Graham Ashcraft: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan India: day-to-day (knee), Stuart Fairchild: 10-Day IL (back), Nick Martini: 10-Day IL (thumb), Luke Maile: 10-Day IL (back), Emilio Pagan: 60-Day IL (lat), TJ Friedl: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Christian Encarnacion-Strand: 60-Day IL (hand), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ian Gibaut: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt McLain: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Rockies: Josh Rogers: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (rib), Jordan Beck: 10-Day IL (wrist), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Bard: 60-Day IL (knee), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.