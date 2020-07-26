Reds' Moustakas, Senzel sick after teammate tests positive

Moustakas and Senzel missed the final game of a series against Detroit, which the Tigers won 3-2. Moustakas went on the injured list and is out indefinitely. Senzel was originally in the lineup but was scratched after he reported feeling sick.

The developments came a day after Reds infielder Matt Davidson went on the injured list because he tested positive for the coronavirus. Davidson was the Reds' designated hitter in their season opener on Friday night, when Moustakas drove in four runs for a 7-1 win.