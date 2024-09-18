Reds pitcher Brandon Williamson departs in the 2nd inning with an apparent injury

CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati Reds pitcher Brandon Williamson left Tuesday night's game against Atlanta with an apparent injury.

Williamson departed after Michael Harris II fouled off a 2-1 pitch with one out in the second inning. The left-hander doubled over for a brief moment near the mound, but it was unclear exactly what was wrong.

The 26-year-old Williamson was charged with three runs and three hits. He allowed homers by Harris and Matt Olson in the first. He was replaced by Fernando Cruz.

Williamson, a second-round pick in the 2019 amateur draft, made his first major league start of the season on Sept. 1. He hurt his shoulder in spring training.

He was acquired by Cincinnati in a March 2022 trade that sent Jesse Winker and Eugenio Suárez to Seattle.

