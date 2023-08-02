Reds place Ben Lively on the 15-day injured list because of a right pectoral strain

The Cincinnati Reds placed right-hander Ben Lively on the 15-day injured list Wednesday because of a right pectoral strain and recalled right-hander Daniel Duarte from Triple-A Louisville

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

news
1 hour ago
X

CHICAGO (AP) — The Cincinnati Reds placed right-hander Ben Lively on the 15-day injured list Wednesday because of a right pectoral strain and recalled right-hander Daniel Duarte from Triple-A Louisville.

Lively (4-7, 5.20 ERA) allowed 13 runs across four innings in Cincinnati’s 20-9 loss to the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday night.

Duarte’s return to the Reds comes just a day after the team optioned him to Triple-A to open a spot for newly acquired reliever Sam Moll.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Sen. Brown: Norfolk Southern has not paid damages, costs for Clark...
2
‘Voices of America Country Music Fest’ to bring estimated 80K...
3
‘It’s terrible what’s happening’: 5 million Kias and Hyundais still...
4
Preacher fined for loud noise violation at Middletown’s Pride event
5
CVS to lay off 5,000 workers as part of cost-cutting efforts
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top