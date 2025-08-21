Reds place catcher Tyler Stephenson on injured list because of thumb injury

Cincinnati Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson was placed on the injured list Wednesday because of a small fracture on the tip of his left thumb, an injury he initially sustained while catching a pitch from hard-throwing right-hander Hunter Greene last week
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Cincinnati Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson was placed on the injured list Wednesday because of a small fracture on the tip of his left thumb, an injury he initially sustained while catching a pitch from hard-throwing right-hander Hunter Greene last week.

Stephenson, who is batting .226 nine homers and 36 RBIs in 72 games, aggravated the injury while catching Nick Lodolo’s bullpen session Tuesday night before a against the Los Angeles Angels and was sent for X-rays, which revealed the fracture.

“You can play as tolerated, but the catching part, that makes it a little more difficult,” manager Terry Francona said. “(His recovery) would be quicker if he wasn’t a catcher."

Stephenson will be evaluated by a hand specialist Thursday during a off day in Phoenix. Jose Trevino will take over as the starting catcher, and Will Banfield was called up from Triple-A Louisville.

