Reds place RHP Graham Ashcraft on 15-day IL, recall RHP Luis Mey

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Reds placed right-handed reliever Graham Ashcraft on the 15-day injured list with a right groin strain on Tuesday.

Ashcraft, whose move was retroactive to June 16, is one of the Reds' most dependable relievers, going 5-4 with a 4.19 ERA in 19 appearances with 38 strikeouts in 34 1/3 innings over 29 appearances.