Reds place struggling Jeimer Candelario on 10-day injured list with a back problem

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Reds placed corner infielder Jeimer Candelario on the 10-day injured list with a lower-back injury retroactive to Monday, the team announced Wednesday.

The 31-year-old Candelario has struggled at the plate the first month of the season and has been out of the lineup since Monday. Candelario, batting .113 with two home runs and 10 RBIs, was diagnosed with a lumbar spine strain after a medical evaluation.