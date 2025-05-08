Reds plan to place Hunter Greene on IL with Grade 1 groin strain

Greene threw two warmup pitches prior to the fourth inning during Wednesday night's 4-3 victory at Atlanta. He felt a pull and was removed from the game.

“You don't want to miss him for even a day,” Francona said. “But all things considered, he's going to be OK.”

Greene is 4-2 with a 2.36 ERA in eight starts this season. He has 61 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings. Greene has averaged 24 starts in his first three seasons in the big leagues and made his first All-Star team last season.

Francona said the team is still weighing its options regarding a roster move and will have more information Friday.

