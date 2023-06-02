X

Reds play the Brewers in first of 4-game series

news
By The Associated Press
21 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds host the Milwaukee Brewers to begin a four-game series

Milwaukee Brewers (29-27, first in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (26-30, third in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Friday, 5:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Corbin Burnes (4-4, 3.68 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 59 strikeouts); Reds: Brandon Williamson (0-0, 5.02 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 12 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Brewers -179, Reds +152; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds start a four-game series at home against the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday.

Cincinnati is 26-30 overall and 14-14 at home. Reds hitters are batting a collective .257, which ranks fourth in the NL.

Milwaukee is 13-15 in road games and 29-27 overall. The Brewers have gone 19-6 in games when they record at least eight hits.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spencer Steer leads the Reds with a .289 batting average, and has 15 doubles, two triples, eight home runs, 21 walks and 28 RBI. Matt McLain is 19-for-46 with two home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Rowdy Tellez leads the Brewers with 12 home runs while slugging .500. Owen Miller is 10-for-35 with a double, two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 7-3, .310 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Brewers: 4-6, .184 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

INJURIES: Reds: TJ Friedl: day-to-day (hamstring), Wil Myers: 10-Day IL (kidney stones), Henry Ramos: 10-Day IL (hip), Derek Law: 15-Day IL (elbow), Joey Votto: 60-Day IL (bicep/shoulder), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Lodolo: 15-Day IL (calf), Casey Legumina: 15-Day IL (ankle), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Jesse Winker: 10-Day IL (neck), Willy Adames: 7-Day IL (head), Eric Lauer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), J.B. Bukauskas: 15-Day IL (spine), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (lat strain), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Urias: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Matt Bush: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 60-Day IL (labrum), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jason Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Thousands expected at Hamilton Pride festival Saturday
2
Springfield man charged with murder of meat market owner
3
Rumpke Waste & Recycling nationally recognized
4
More than 2K adults in Warren County are better readers thanks to...
5
Plenty of openings in Middletown golf championships at Brown’s Run
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top