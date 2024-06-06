Reds play the Cubs in first of 4-game series

The Cincinnati Reds host the Chicago Cubs to begin a four-game series
news
By The Associated Press
6 minutes ago
X

Chicago Cubs (31-31, second in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (29-33, fifth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Thursday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Javier Assad (4-1, 2.27 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 61 strikeouts); Reds: Hunter Greene (3-2, 3.44 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 76 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds host the Chicago Cubs on Thursday to open a four-game series.

Cincinnati has a 14-17 record at home and a 29-33 record overall. The Reds have the 10th-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .375.

Chicago has a 31-31 record overall and a 13-18 record in road games. The Cubs have a 19-3 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Thursday's game is the fourth time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spencer Steer has 14 doubles, a triple and seven home runs while hitting .247 for the Reds. Jeimer Candelario is 12-for-42 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Mike Tauchman has a .269 batting average to lead the Cubs, and has 10 doubles, a triple and five home runs. Cody Bellinger is 12-for-40 with a home run and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 7-3, .284 batting average, 3.84 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Cubs: 4-6, .232 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Reds: Emilio Pagan: 15-Day IL (tricep), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Christian Encarnacion-Strand: 10-Day IL (hand), Ian Gibaut: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt McLain: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Cubs: Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (forearm), Colten Brewer: 15-Day IL (back), Keegan Thompson: 15-Day IL (illness), Yency Almonte: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Daniel Palencia: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jordan Wicks: 15-Day IL (forearm), Julian Merryweather: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Caleb Kilian: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

