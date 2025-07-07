Reds play the Marlins in first of 4-game series

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Janson Junk (2-1, 3.62 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 33 strikeouts); Reds: Brady Singer (7-6, 4.36 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 80 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -138, Marlins +116; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds open a four-game series at home against the Miami Marlins on Monday.

Cincinnati has a 24-19 record at home and a 46-44 record overall. Reds pitchers have a collective 3.96 ERA, which ranks ninth in the NL.

Miami is 20-21 in road games and 40-48 overall. The Marlins have a 33-8 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams meet Monday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elly De La Cruz has 15 doubles, two triples and 18 home runs for the Reds. Spencer Steer is 14 for 36 with three doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Kyle Stowers leads the Marlins with 16 home runs while slugging .514. Otto Lopez is 9 for 39 with three home runs and 13 RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 4-6, .231 batting average, 5.13 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Marlins: 7-3, .246 batting average, 3.66 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Ian Gibaut: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Fraley: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Connor Joe: 10-Day IL (illness), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (flexor), Rhett Lowder: 60-Day IL (forearm), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (groin), Carson Spiers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Callihan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Julian Aguiar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (hip), Ryan Weathers: 60-Day IL (lat), Jesus Tinoco: 15-Day IL (forearm), Rob Brantly: 60-Day IL (lat), Griffin Conine: 60-Day IL (arm), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (back), Braxton Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.