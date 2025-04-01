Reds play the Rangers after De La Cruz's 4-hit game

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Nathan Eovaldi (0-0, 3.00 ERA, 0.50 WHIP, nine strikeouts); Reds: Carson Spiers (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -142, Reds +120; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds take on the Texas Rangers after Elly De La Cruz had four hits against the Rangers on Monday.

Cincinnati went 77-85 overall and 39-42 in home games last season. The Reds slugged .388 with a .305 on-base percentage as a team in the 2024 season.

Texas had a 78-84 record overall and a 34-47 record in road games last season. The Rangers averaged 8.0 hits per game last season and totaled 176 home runs.

INJURIES: Reds: Alexis Diaz: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Tyler Stephenson: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Andrew Abbott: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Rhett Lowder: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Austin Hays: 10-Day IL (calf), Julian Aguiar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rangers: Josh Jung: 10-Day IL (neck), Jon Gray: 60-Day IL (wrist), Josh Sborz: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.