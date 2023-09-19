Reds play the Twins leading series 1-0

Minnesota Twins (79-72, first in the AL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (79-73, third in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Kenta Maeda (5-7, 4.50 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 104 strikeouts); Reds: Fernando Cruz (0-1, 4.05 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 88 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Twins -147, Reds +125; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds bring a 1-0 advantage into the next game of the series against the Minnesota Twins.

Cincinnati has a 37-39 record in home games and a 79-73 record overall. The Reds have a 28-15 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Minnesota has a 79-72 record overall and a 36-40 record on the road. The Twins are 56-14 in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams play Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan India has 20 doubles, 16 home runs and 57 RBI for the Reds. Christian Encarnacion-Strand is 12-for-33 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Willi Castro has 18 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 31 RBI for the Twins. Royce Lewis is 9-for-36 with four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 6-4, .238 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored by one run

Twins: 5-5, .234 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (groin), Graham Ashcraft: 60-Day IL (toe), Luke Maile: day-to-day (hand), Tejay Antone: 15-Day IL (elbow), Matt McLain: 10-Day IL (oblique), Kevin Newman: 10-Day IL (oblique), Curt Casali: 10-Day IL (foot), Nick Lodolo: 60-Day IL (calf), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Twins: Carlos Correa: day-to-day (foot), Joey Gallo: 10-Day IL (foot), Jose Miranda: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Oliver Ortega: 60-Day IL (back), Matt Canterino: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Byron Buxton: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Brock Stewart: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose De Leon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (forearm), Nick Gordon: 60-Day IL (shin), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (arm), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.